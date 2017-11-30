Rahul Gandhi breaks silence over Hindu controversy: My family, my grandmother are Shiv bhakts, won’t do dalali over religion

We do not want to commercialise this thing. We don’t want to do ‘dalali’ over it. We do not want to use it for political purposes too,” he added.

Breaking his silence for the first time on Somnath row, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today clarified that he had put his name only on visitors’ register at the Somnath temple. Rahul also accused BJP of putting his name in a non-Hindu log. “My family, my grandmother are Shiv Bhakts. We keep these things private. We don’t speak about these things in public. Because, we think it is a very personal matter and we don’t need anyone else’s certificate about it,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing traders in a closed-door meeting in Amreli, Gujarat. “We do not want to commercialise this thing. We don’t want to do ‘dalali’ over it. We do not want to use it for political purposes too,” he added.

In a video of his interaction which was shared with the media by local Congress leaders, Rahul can be heard saying, “I will tell you what had happened (yesterday). I went inside the temple. Then I signed the visitors’ book. After that, BJP people wrote my name in the second book.” Yesterday, a massive new controversy broke out after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s name was mentioned in the register meant for non-Hindu visitors entering Somnath Temple, Gujarat. An image of the visitors’ book was shared on social media platforms and has gone viral since then. In this entry, one could see Rahul Gandhi’s entry in register meant for non-Hindu visitors. The entry was reportedly made by a media co-ordinator named Manoj Tyagi. However, Rahul’s signature cannot be seen next to his name in this entry. Rahul was accompanied by Ahmed Patel, political advisor to Sonia Gandhi.

Amit Malviya, BJP’s in charge of national Information & Technology, tweeted: “Finally Rahul Gandhi comes clean on his religion, signs visitor register in Somnath (as per rule) meant for non-Hindus. If he isn’t a Hindu by faith, let alone a practicing one, then why has he been fooling people with these temple visits?”

Watch Rahul Gandhi video here:

#WATCH Congress VP Rahul Gandhi says, my grand mother was a Shiv-bhakt & so is my family. We don’t talk about these things as they are personal. (Source: Amateur video) pic.twitter.com/fV8H8udRf8 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

As soon as the news came out, three local Congress leaders visited the temple to scrutinise the entry. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party and other right-wing leaders have lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for the incident. Recently, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had attacked the Congress VP by asking Rahul Gandhi to declare his religion. “He should first declare he is Hindu, I suspect he is Christian and has Church inside 10 Janpath,” Swamy had said.

In his rally at Visavadar in Saurashtra, Rahul Gandhi railed against GST and again called it Gabbar Singh Tax. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government is snatching the hard earned money from the poor. “The amount of money allocated to the MNREGA scheme during the time of UPA government, the same amount was given to the corporates by the Modi Government.” He alleged that center gave away land and Rs 33,000 cr to the Tata’s. Gandhi said that when the Tata Nano factory was set up in Gujarat it was promised that people will get jobs but in reality, it was not fulfilled. Gandhi also asked the people in the rally whether they have seen any Nano car running in their locality and said the cars made by other companies can be seen on the roads.