Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi: Emperor is completely naked but nobody around him has courage to tell him

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. (Office of Rahul Gandhi)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Conference in Bengaluru today renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. The Congress Vice President while addressing the conference once again accused the Prime Minister Modi-led government of being corporate friendly and not farmer friendly. Rahul Gandhi said ”The government can silently forgive any amount of corporate debt,but farmers are not extended the same courtesy. Farmers commit suicide and the state looks away”. Gandhi ramped up his attack on PM and added, “The emperor is completely naked but nobody around him has the courage to tell him.” He also attacked the government over its demonetisation move which was announced by PM Modi in November last year. The Congress VP said that many people died due to demonetisation and thousands of small businessmen lost their livelihood, but instead of speaking to those who suffered due to demonetisation, PM Modi chose to speak to Coldplay.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Centre of painting a lie in order to return India to a time when no questions were asked. Rahul said, ”BJP wants to return India to an age of kings when one could not ask questions and people’s voices were crushed and the poor could be trampled upon”. Rahul Gandhi while speaking about the situation said ”We must keep a firm grip on reality and never let the government strangle it. We must keep in mind that Hitler once wrote that if you keep a firm grasp on reality then you can strangle it at any time. This is what is happening today”.

Rahul Gandhi evoked BR Ambedkar, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Martin Luther King and said that these men spoke the truth and it takes courage to do so. He said that these men were punished for their honesty and Gandhi and King were even killed for it.