Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi with ‘Daro Mat’ speech; says PM spreading fear in country

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday ‘urged’ people not to be afraid of Prime Minister Naredra Modi and his government’s policies. Rahul said that NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread a sense of fear in the entire country. “Congress philosophy says ‘daro mat’, and the other philosophy says ‘daro aur darao’,” Rahul Gandhi said. “I asked him how is that and what does it mean? He said ‘daro mat, sachhayi ka saamna karo’,” Rahul said. “Found Cong’s symbol in shiv ji, Gurunanak, Buddha, Mahavir’s pictures.Asked Karan Singh ji what does it mean?He said ‘daro mat’,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Narendra Modi thought if Army can conduct surgical strikes on Pakistan, why can’t I do the same on poor of the country (Narendra Modi ji ne socha jab Army surgical strike kar sakti hai, toh unhone gareebon, kisaanon pe kar diya),” he said. “Crores of people were standing in lines, did you find any corrupt person there? The corrupt ones were at the bank’s backdoor,” Rahul Gandhi said. “This is an intelligent country, it chased-away Britishers (Ye desh akalmand desh hai, angrezon ko bhagaya hai. Chaand tak mission bhej diya hai),” said Rahul.