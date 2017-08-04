Rahul Gandhi attacked by stone pelters in Gujarat, lashes out at PM Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi minutes after his convoy was allegedly attacked in Gujarat. (Source: ANI/PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi minutes after his convoy was allegedly attacked in Gujarat today. The Congress leader took to Twitter, saying he won’t step back because of PM Narendra Modi’s stones and black flags. He added that Congress will do everything possible to help the flood-affected people of Gujarat. “narendra modi ji ke naaron se, kale jhandon se aur patharon se hum peeche hatne wale nahi hai, hum apni puri takat logon ki madad karne mein lagayenge,” the Congress VP posted on the micro-blogging website.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi’s car was allegedly attacked in Gujarat, when he was visiting flood-affected areas. The Congress, however, confirmed the incident. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala shared the pictures of the incident on Twitter. The senior party leader said it was a “disgusting” and “disgraceful” act. “BJP goons attack Cong VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting & disgraceful,” said Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala on the micro-blogging.

Meanwhile, ANI reported the Congress leader was also shown black flags by a group of protesters during his speech. “It’s a difficult and grievous time for all of you and so I wanted to come amongst you all,” he said addressing the crowd. He added that many people lost their loved ones and homes due to floods and so he wanted to meet them to tell them that the Congress Party is standing with the people of Gujarat. “It is not our government in Delhi or Gujarat, but we are standing here with you, I am standing here with you and we won’t back down due to a few black flags,” he said.

On Thursday, Gandhi had visited Lakhimpur in Assam and said that Congress Party will pick up the issue and discuss the flood situation in the Parliament. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) says that 11,93,458 people have in 1,795 villages of 24 districts have been affected by the floods.