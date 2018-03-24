Rahul Gandhi asks Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad why judges not being appointed despite pending cases in courts

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Source: PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday morning, hit out at Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad by alleging that even though India’s legal system is collapsing under Pending Cases, the law minister is preoccupied peddling fake news. To support his claims, Rahul, in his tweet said that there are over 55,000 pending cases in the Supreme Court while the number goes past 2.6 lakh in the lower courts. “Legal system collapsing under Pending Cases: Supreme Court 55,000 +, High Court 37 Lakh +, Lower Courts 2.6 Crore + Yet, a staggering 400 High Court and 6,000 Lower Court judges not appointed, while Law Minister preoccupied peddling fake news,” he wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, Rahul had attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party on the Cambridge Analytica by claiming that BJP was making the real news “vanish” by accusing the Congress of working with the controversial firm charged with stealing data from Facebook.

“BJP lying factory at work: Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012. BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA! Real story vanishes,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

He had also lashed out at the government and alleged that it was managing headlines to deflect attention from issues such as the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq and said the government was baiting the media.

Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2018

“Problem: 39 Indians dead; Government on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress and Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” Gandhi had tweeted.