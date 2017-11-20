Rahul Gandhi as Congress president: Roadmap for elevation announced; Sonia accuses Modi government of sabotaging Winter session

Gandhi launched the attack while she was addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in the national capital. (AP)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday approved the schedule for the election of the next party president, paving the way for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi. Party sources said the process of the election will start on December 1 with the issuing of the notification. The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi is expected to take over the reins in the first week of December, ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections starting December 9, the sources said. The all-important meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, approved the schedule. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and attended by top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretaries. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said. The party’s organisational election has to be completed before December 31. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on filmy grounds. Gandhi launched the attack while she was addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in the national capital. Describing the goods and services tax (GST) as a “flawed” tax regime, she accused the government of being “ill-prepared” while implementing it. The Congress president also hit out at the government over demonetisation, saying the move left millions of people “suffering”. “The Modi-government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India’s Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds,” she told the party’s highest decision-making body. The Winter session of Parliament traditionally convenes from the third week of November and lasts until the third week of December.