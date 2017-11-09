Raghuram Rajan snubs Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha offer, says no plan of leaving academics

Raghuram Rajan refused Aam Aadmi Party’s offer. (Source: PTI)

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, who was offered the chance to become a member of Rajya Sabha yesterday by the Aam Aadmi Party, has refused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s offer. The news was confirmed by a short statement issued by his office at the University of Chicago. “While Professor Rajan is engaged in a variety of educational activities in India, he has no plans to leave his full-time academic job at the University of Chicago,” the statement said. This is a clear sign that Rajan doesn’t have any plans of leaving academics anytime soon.

Yesterday, there were many media reports suggesting that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had reached out to the former RBI Governor with an offer to enter the Rajya Sabha as AAP has three seats in the upper house courtesy its brute majority in Delhi Assembly. Even though there was no official word from AAP for the most part of the day, the development was confirmed by party leader Ashish Khetan through a tweet at night. “See the contrast. @narendramodi recently sent @AmitShah to Rajya Sabha. While @ArvindKejriwal wants to send Mr. Raghuram Rajan to the upper house,” he had posted.

The Aam Aadmi Party is entitled to three members in the Upper House whose term will begin in January. It is believed that Arvind Kejriwal wants to bring people from outside rather than promoting his own party members. Raghuram Rajan was reported to have topped this list of ‘outsiders’.

Rajan, at 40 was the first non-western and the youngest to become the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. He shot to big fame three years after he predicted a financial crisis at an annual gathering of economists in the US in 2005. He was appointed as the RBI governor by the previous UPA government in 2013 and although he expressed his willingness to continue for a second term, but was not offered an extension, by the current NDA regime.