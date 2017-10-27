RaGanomics on a roll: For Rahul Gandhi, inequality is Modi-made disaster, GST – a tsunami of tax terrorism

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and PHDCCI President-elect Anil Khaitan during the 112th PHD Chamber’s Annual Session & Awards for Excellence 2017 in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s frequent attacks on Modi government’s economic policies are not stopping. Days after terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”, the Congress vice-president on Thursday said rising inequality in India is a Modi-made disaster. Speaking at the 112th annual session of PHD Chamber of Commerce, Rahul said Goods and Services Tax is a “tsunami of tax terrorism”, comparing demonetisation and GST with a double tap bullet fired at the economy to ensure it was dead.

“Modiji and his government have fired a double tap at the heart of our economy. First notebandi… bang…, and then badly conceptualised and implemented GST…, bang… have crippled our economy. The situation of joblessness in the country is extremely worrying. The government is creating a massive army of unemployed, which is toxic and dangerous,” he said.

“The way the regime is working, or not working, has led to a double tap killing of the Indian economy. Commandos, in hostage situation, fire what is called a double tap. Two quick closely-placed shots are fired at the chest to ensure that their terrorist target is down,” he added.

Gabbar Singh Tax

Again calling GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax”, Rahul said, “Their GST is wrecked with holes, moth eaten, flawed, punitive. It is forcing businesses to incur massive transaction costs. It is creating a 21st century License Raj. GST, as this government has formulated, has already unleashed a tsunami of tax terrorism and it is only going to worsen.”

डॉ जेटली, नोटबंदी और GST से अर्थव्यवस्था ICU में है। आप कहते हैं आप किसी से कम नहीं,

मगर आपकी दवा में दम नहीं — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 26, 2017

‘Barsi’ of Demonetisation

“In a couple of weeks, we will observe the ‘death’ anniversary of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. November 8 is the ‘barsi’ (death anniversary) of ‘notebandi’ — the day Modi personally wiped out overnight 86 per cent of the currency in circulation.

“It was a move taken without thought, without consultation, or concern, for its conseqences.”

Modi doesn’t know basics of Indian Economy

The Prime Minister failed to grasp the basic concept of the Indian economy,” he said.

“All cash is not black, and all black is not cash. Without understanding this basic concept, the Prime Minister used his vast powers to unleash terror on the citizens of India, to make them stand in queues for two months. Many died in the process, millions lost jobs, and their livelihood.

“…To do all this, you surely need someone with a very big chest, but a very small heart,” he said in a jibe at Modi.

Dear Mr. Jaitley, May the Farce be with you. pic.twitter.com/Dxb5jFCaEa — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 25, 2017

Everyone is a thief

Rahul said that public trust in the government was dead. “For some reason, the Prime Minister and the government are absolutely convinced that every single person is a thief. The government does not believe its own people.”

The Congress leader said one develops trust by listening but the government does not listen. “Business thrives on trust as it creates a reliable environment,” he said.

‘Shut Up India’

Attacking Modi’s Startup India plan, Rahul said,

“Startup India is welcome for the economy, but it cannot be accompanied by ‘Shut Up India’ in society,” he said.