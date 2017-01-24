Raees vs Kaabil: Did Kailash Vijayvargiya communalise Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan B.O. Clash?

While speaking to media persons, the BJP leader said that care must be taken so that inconvenience is not caused to people during promotions. (ANI)

With Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ all set to release on the eve of the Republic Day, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred up a controversy by coming in support of the latter. In a tweet, he said that if a person is ‘Kaabil’ (talented), then even a tea seller can become a successful person, but if he is not, and even born with a golden spoon and is Raees (rich), then he might have to struggle.

His latest statement has come hours after the Raees team, including Shahrukh Khan, reached the Vadodara Railway station by train. In chaos, that followed the star’s arrival, one person lost his life after being taken to a hospital. The comment has been severely criticised by several media houses, which asked whether the BJP leader was trying communalise the issue via his tweet.

While speaking to media persons, the BJP leader said that care must be taken so that inconvenience is not caused to people during promotions.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, while calling the incident as “unfortunate” said he was saddened with the incident prayed for the family of the deceased to stay strong. The man who lost his life was a relative of a colleague travelling with the actor.

You may also like to watch this video

#WATCH: Massive crowd gathered at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station as Shah Rukh Khan reaches Delhi for promotion of his film #Raees pic.twitter.com/nBZNRwblac — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

Upon reaching at the Nizamuddin Railway station today, the actor while talking to the media said that his team had started the journey thinking to spend good time with each other when one of his colleagues lost someone on a trip like this, which was unfortunate.

(With inputs from ANI)