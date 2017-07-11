Raees by rail tragedy: Vadodara court summons Shah Rukh Khan

A Vadodara court today issued summons to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan over the stampede at the railway station here during a train trip to promote his film ‘Raees” which left a man dead. (Reuters)

A Vadodara court today issued summons to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan over the stampede at the railway station here during a train trip to promote his film ‘Raees” which left a man dead. The court of judicial magistrate first class S P Dave issued summons to Khan under section 204 of the CrPC after noting that there was sufficient ground for proceeding against him in the case, and ordered him to remain present in the court on July 27. Section 204 of the CrPC deals with issue of processes if, in the opinion of a magistrate, there is sufficient ground for proceeding against a person. The magistrate then shall issue summons for securing the attendance of theaccused. A private complaint against Khan was filed by a man named Jitendra Solanki.

Solanki had moved the court after the police refused to take his complaint and register an FIR against Khan. His lawyer Juned Saiyed argued that negligence shown by Khan had caused chaos and loss of public property at the railway station. The incident had left one dead and several others injured. The Gujarat High Court had earlier stayed summons issued to Khan by the Government Railway Police on the same issue, maintaining that summons under CrPC cannot be issued to a person not staying within the limits of the police station where an offence has occurred. Farheed Khan Pathan, a local politician, had suffered a heart attack at the Vadodara railway station on January 23 after being caught in the huge rush of Khan’s fans, waiting for a glimpse of the superstar. Khan, who was promoting “Raees” had arrived at the station by August Kranti Express from Mumbai. Pathan subsequently died in a hospital.