Raees: BJP leader hits out at Shahrukh Khan over Indian Railways ride that ended in tragedy

Raees ride: In a mishap which took place during a promotion of ‘Raees’ by Shahrukh Khan in Vadodara, Kailash Vijayvargiya, the National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that precaution must be taken to not cause any kind of problems to the people during film promotions.

Shah Rukh Khan was in the Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to the country capital where he was promoting his upcoming venture, ‘Raees’. Shah Rukh was in Vadodara on Monday evening when the crowd went out of control just to catch a glimpse of the star.

The deceased was Farheed Khan Pathan, a local politician who was present at the platform during the promotions. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. Farheed was among the crowd who had come to meet a journalist friend travelling in the same train. After the incident, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked for an investigation by Railway Protection Force(RPF) if there was any lapse on behalf of the security forces at the Vadodara Railway Station during the promotion.

In a recent Twitter post, Vijayvargiya had hit out at Shah Rukh Khan and called his movie ‘dishonest’. He was seen openly supporting Kaabil on the other hand and called that movie ‘patriotic’.

Raees movie is set to hit the theatres on January 25.