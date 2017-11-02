How the Rae Bareli NTPC blast happened, killing 25 people: All we know so far

Raebareli: Smoke billowing out of NTPC’s Unchahar Power Plant where a blast took place in a boiler, in Raebareli district on Wednesday. At least ten people are feared dead and several others have been injured after a boiler went off at the plant. PTI Photo

Raebareli NTPC blast: At least 25 people were and killed and over 70 injured as a massive explosion ripped a boiler at the Unchahar plant of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. The mishap happened in the 500 MW boiler of the Unchahar project’s Unit 6, which was commissioned just six months ago. NTPC officials said the accident was triggered by “hot fluid gases and steam” escaping from the Unit 6. However, a source told IE that the accident was caused by a blast in the boiler unit.

In an official statement, NTPC said, “At around 1530 hrs on 01.11.2017 there was sudden abnormal sound at 20 mt. elevation and there was opening in corner no. 2 from which hot flue gases and steam escaped affecting the people working around the area.” A senior NTPC executive told Hindustan Times that there was an explosion inside the boiler. He said that when the coal burns, it gets deposited and needs to be cleared. People who died in the accident were involved in the cleaning.

Around 80 people were rushed to NTPC hospital after the blast. “..Most of them were discharged after giving first-aid”. “In the mishap, 8 people succumbed to the injuries. About 10 persons with serious injuries have been referred to nearby hospitals and to Lucknow to provide immediate treatment,” the statement said.

The Unit 6 of NTPC plant in Rae Bareli was commissioned by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on April 3 this year. The mandate of BHEL involved manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries. Before this, BHEL had also commissioned the existing five units of 210 MW each of the thermal plant.

Probe ordered

Meanwhile, NTPC has set up a probe to find the exact reasons behind the accident.

Rahul Gandhi visits Rae Bareli

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a break from his ongoing ‘Navsarjan Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat to meet the families of victims of a massive explosion at the NTPC plant in Rae Bareli.

“Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli on tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon,” the Congress leader had tweeted on Wednesday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, in her condolence message said she wanted to be with the families of the victims to share their pain in this hour of grief, but could not do so due to her indisposition.