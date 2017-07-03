Rae Bareli lynching: CM Yogi Adityanath gives Uttar Pradesh Police 10-day deadline to probe case

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Rae Bareli lynching: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 2, gave the state police a 10-day deadline to investigate the lynching case that took place in Apta village in UP’s Rae Bareli district and arrest the remaining culprits. This statement by the CM came six days after the lynching case where three poeple were beaten to death and two others were burnt alive. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh was announced by CM Adityanath for the families of the deceased. As stated by the police, on June 26 five people were allegedly lynched to death by the residents of UP’s Apta village when they tried to escape after setting the house of the village pradhan on fire.

According to an official statement that was released on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh Government, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the Inspector General (IG) of Lucknow range to take effective action against the accused. The statement also says that the CM has assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits and to ensure law & order will be maintained, as reported by Indian Express.

The victims who lost their lives in the horrific incident have been identified as Rohit Shukla, Anoop Mishra, Ankush Mishra alias Bhaskar Mishra, Brijesh Shukla and Narendra Shukla. As reported by the police, one of the deceased Rohit Shukla wanted to contest election for the post of the village pradhan and has differences with the sons of the current village head. As of now, five people including Vijay Kumar Yadav alias Raja Yadav, Krishna Kumar Yadav and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who are sons of Apta village pradhan and two others, Ram Bahal Yadav and Bhadhau Yadav have been arrested, according to the Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli.