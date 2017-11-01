Rae Bareli explosion Live Updates: 9 dead, 100 injured in deadly industrial blast in Unchahar unit of NTPC

As many as 9 people were killed and over 100 people suffered horrendous injuries. (Photo: ANI)

Rae Bareli explosion Live Updates: In a horrific incident, as many as 9 people were killed and over 100 people suffered horrendous injuries in an industrial blast that occurred in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh today. According to the District Magistrate of Raebareli, “Ash-pipe explodes due to pressure at NTPC plant in Raebareli, at least 100 injured.” According to the latest developments, the death toll has increased to 9, as per CNN News 18. UP CM has taken cognizance of explosion at NTPC plant in Raebareli & has directed Principal Secy Home to ensure all steps for rescue & relief, according to ANI.

The incident took place when a boiler tube exploded at the unit. Reportedly, the boiler unit at the NTPC plat was under trial.

(This is a developing story)