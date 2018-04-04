Radhika Reddy suicide case: Police begin probe, to scrutinise call records of Telugu TV news anchor

Radhika Reddy was a news anchor. She was employed with Telugu-language cable news channel V6 TV.

The suicide of Radhika Reddy, a Telugu-language news anchor, has taken the city of Hyderabad by shock. In her purported suicide note, the 36-year-old prime-time news anchor blamed no one for taking this extreme step and instead said her mind was her enemy. The city police yesterday registered a case even as it ruled out any foul play in her death. The cops have said that they are in process of collecting data of her call records to analyse and check whether she had told or texted anyone about her personal issues.

Radhika was working for V6 TV, a Telugu-language cable news channel. On Sunday, she had gone to office. After returning from her work, the woman committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her building in Moosapet, a suburb in Hyderabad, around 10:30 pm.

According to police, the suicide note recovered from the incident spot hinted that she was suffering from depression. Reports say that the anchor was staying at her parents’ place after divorcing her husband. According to police, Radhika married Bhaskar Reddy 15 years ago, but tied the knot to Guntur resident Anil Kumar in 2013 without divorcing her first husband. In 2017 she divorced Anil and was staying at her parents’ place in Moosapet along with her 14-year-old son for the last six months. Her son Bhanu Teja Reddy is said to be mentally challenged.

The anchor suffered injuries in her head and died on the spot. He younger sister Renuka, a divorcee, was also living at her father’s place.