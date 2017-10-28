Radhe Maa loses temper, threatens reporter in Sambhal; video goes viral

Radhe Maa. (Representational Image, Source: PTI)

During an interaction with the media recently, self-styled god woman Radhe Maa flaunted her knowledge of English and quizzed media persons. A video of the incident posted by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle has now gone viral. In this video, Radhe Maa can be seen challenging a reporter that he is a graduate. She told him to transfer (translate) the lines to her from English to Hindi. Claiming that she is “pure” and “pious”, the 52-year-old god woman inquired about a reporter’s academic qualification, in a video posted by news agency ANI. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Radhe Maa even asked the reporters to translate sentences like, ‘The Ramayana tells Lord Rama returned this day to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile’ and ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. This incident took place when the controversial spiritual leader was on her visit to the Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh to attend the ongoing ‘Kalki Mahotsav’. However, her media interaction didn’t go as planned. When one reporter asked about certain charges against her, Radhe Maa lost her temper and warned reporters of consequences. Threatening the media to see her after ’15 days’, she also asked them to leave. Here is the video of Radhe Maa’s media interaction:

“…are you yourself doodh ka dhula (spotless)? Why do you people always say such things?” Radhe Maa yelled angrily asking the reporters to treat her with respect. In this video, she also stressed that she is ‘Maa’ and not a ‘sannyasin’. While her supporters asked her to calm down, she shouted, “Aaj bolne do mujhe (Let me speak today)!”