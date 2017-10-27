Radhe Maa loses cool, says, behave yourself, shut your mouth

Radhe Maa, who has been accused of hurting religious sentiments, was in news recently for sitting on an SHO’s chair in a police station at Vivek Vihar in east Delhi. (Source: IE)

Controversial spiritual leader Radhe Maa lost her cool and broke down before the media here, alleging that she was being harassed unnecessarily. On a visit to the district to attend the ongoing ‘Kalki Mahotsav’, she took offence to a mediaperson asking her about certain charges levelled against her. “I have no allegation against me…why do you ask me such things,” she retorted, often getting up from her seat, which she resumed only after being pacified by her close followers. Radhe Maa, who has been accused of hurting religious sentiments, was in news recently for sitting on an SHO’s chair in a police station at Vivek Vihar in east Delhi. She has also been accused of dowry harassment by the daughter-in-law of one of her disciples. The woman has said that her husband’s family tortured her on Radhe Maa’s advice. But, the fuming self-styled godwoman shot back saying, “…are you yourself ‘doodh ka dhula’ (spotless)? Why do you people speak such things always?” She lashed out at mediapersons in English, using phrases like “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder” and “I’m only pure and pious”. “You know the meaning of ‘pure and pious’? What does it mean? How far have you read?” she shouted back. “This is too much. Behave yourself, shut your mouth…why don’t you mediapersons kill me,” the infuriated 52-year-old said and asked the mediapersons to remove their cameras as she broke down at the press meet here last night.

To a question earlier, she said that she is not a ‘sanyasin’ but only ‘Maa’, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Radhe Maa, aka Sukhvinder Kaur, started calling herself a godwoman in her 20s. The mother of three is known to “bless” her devotees by dancing to Hindi movie songs and hugging and kissing them, dressed in what can best be described as bridal clothes. She always carries a gold trident and is rarely seen without bling and over-the-top make-up.

Many of her followers insist she is an embodiment of Goddess Durga and has supernatural powers. Prompted by recent controversies surrounding the self- styled godwoman, Radhe Maa was listed among 14 “fake spiritual leaders” by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Hindu seers. Many of these controversial figures are accused of different crimes including cheating, fraud, murder and rape.

In August, self-styled godman Gurmeet Singh – who used the name of Baba Ram Rahim Gurmeet Singh Insan – was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. Another religious leader, Asaram, and his son are in jail, facing rape charges.