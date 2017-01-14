  3. Radar failure at Lucknow Airport, all operations suspended

Radar failure at Lucknow Airport, all operations suspended

All flight operations were suspended until further notice at the Lucknow Airport on Saturday following the failure of the radar frequency system, which affected the landing and takeoff of all aircrafts.

By: | Lucknow | Published: January 14, 2017 7:52 PM
The disturbing development has resulted in severe inconvenience to several passengers who are now stranded at the airport. (Representative Image: Reuters)

So far, almost 16 flights have been affected due to the Radar DVOR failure which was reported at 4:30 pm today.

The disturbing development has resulted in severe inconvenience to several passengers who are now stranded at the airport.

More details to follow.

