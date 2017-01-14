Radar failure at Lucknow Airport, all operations suspended

The disturbing development has resulted in severe inconvenience to several passengers who are now stranded at the airport. (Representative Image: Reuters)

All flight operations were suspended until further notice at the Lucknow Airport on Saturday following the failure of the radar frequency system, which affected the landing and takeoff of all aircrafts.

So far, almost 16 flights have been affected due to the Radar DVOR failure which was reported at 4:30 pm today.

Uttar Pradesh: Passengers in distress after flight services from/to Lucknow has been suspended due to Radar DVOR failure at Lucknow airport. pic.twitter.com/dZ7zuZJMFo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2017

The disturbing development has resulted in severe inconvenience to several passengers who are now stranded at the airport.

More details to follow.