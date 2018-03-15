  3. Rabri Devi, Akhilesh Yadav slam Giriraj Singh over ‘terror hub’ comment, say people won’t forgive BJP

Just hours after Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the RJD's win in the bypoll in Bihar's Araria will convert it into a "terror hub", political leaders have come out all guns blazing against the 'controversial' mantri.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2018 4:33 PM
Just hours after Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the RJD's win in the bypoll in Bihar's Araria will convert it into a "terror hub", political leaders have come out all guns blazing against the 'controversial' mantri.

Just hours after Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the RJD’s win in the bypoll in Bihar’s Araria will convert it into a “terror hub”, political leaders have come out all guns blazing against the ‘controversial’ mantri. Fresh from its victory in the Araria Lok Sabha constituency, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi slammed Giriraj Singh for his comments saying that the people of Araria and Bihar won’t forgive him. “Giriraj Singh has lost his mind after suffering the resounding defeat. Their slogan- Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi has been blown away. They have lost both in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They have lost both the seats in Uttar Pradesh. People of Araria have taught BJP a lesson and they must rectify their strategy. He should take back his comment and apologise to the people of Araria, else they will never forgive BJP,” Rabri Devi said. Ex-Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav tweeted saying that Giriraj shouldn’t forget that there is a BJP government in Bihar and Centre.

Besides Rabri Devi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at Giriraj Singh for his comment on RJD’s by-poll win and linking the verdict to terror. Akhilesh Yadav said that Singh’s malicious intentions are clear after this statement.

BJP lost both Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-polls in Uttar Pradesh. Former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi also slammed Giriraj Singh for his comment on RJD’s bypoll win, saying there are no communal issues in Araria and Giriraj Singh wants to disrupt normalcy. “Sarkaar se anurodh karte hain ki kisi prakaar ki baat nahi ho iski woh pehle se precaution lain. Wahan par sirf Musalman hi toh nahi reh rahe hain, schedule caste aur bhi log bhi reh rahe hain. Wahan kahan ISIS ka gadh ho gaya? (We request the government to take precautions in this matter. Not only Muslims, but even scheduled caste people are resideing there. How can it be an ISIS stronghold),” said Manjhi.

Sparking a row earlier in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh sought to link the mandate in Araria to terror and said that it will become a terror hub after RJD’S win. The BJP suffered defeat at the hands of the RJD on the Jehanabad seat and on the Araria Lok Sabha seats. RJD won the Araria Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 61988 votes.

