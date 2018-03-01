R Subrahmanyam appointed higher education secretary; Anil Gopishankar Mukim to be mines secretary

Senior bureaucrats R Subrahmanyam and Anil Gopishankar Mukim have been appointed as secretaries of Higher Education, and Mines Department respectively, as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected today by the government, according to an official order. (PTI)

Senior bureaucrats R Subrahmanyam and Anil Gopishankar Mukim have been appointed as secretaries of Higher Education, and Mines Department respectively, as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected today by the government, according to an official order. Subrahmanyam, at present special secretary in Department of Higher Education, succeeds K K Sharma who superannuated today, it said. Mukim, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is working in his cadre state Gujarat. He will take over the charge of Mines secretary from Arun Kumar, who completes his tenure on March 31, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said. A total of 38 civil servants have been appointed as secretaries, special secretaries and additional secretaries in various central government departments. Tarun Sridhar will be new secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. He is currently posted in his cadre state Himachal Pradesh. Inder Jit Singh, additional secretary (coordination) in Cabinet Secretariat has been appointed secretary (coordination). P Raghvendra Rao will be Chemicals and Petrochemicals secretary and Surendra Nath Tripathi will be secretary, Parliamentary Affairs. Rao is currently in his cadre state Haryana.

Tripathi is special secretary and financial adviser in Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. C Chandramouli, who is at present in his cadre state Tamil Nadu, will be secretary, Department of Personnel and Training. Bidyut Bihari Swain has been appointed as additional secretary in Commerce Ministry. He is at present chief electoral officer, Gujarat. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra has been appointed as director general, National Mission for Clean Ganga. Bhupendra Singh, chairperson of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, will be chairperson of National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention under the Cabinet Secretariat. He is at present additional secretary in Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Jaideep Govind and Bipin Bihari Mallick have been moved out of Home ministry to different departments. Govind and Mallick will be special secretaries and financial advisors in Rural Development Ministry, and Culture Ministry respectively.

Brij Raj Sharma will be special secretary in Department of Border Management. He is at present working at the same designation in Home Ministry. Sat Pal Chouhan, joint secretary in Home Ministry, will be additional secretary in the same ministry. The government has approved in-situ upgradation of posts held by Anup Wadhawan, M M Kutty, and Sailesh in the same department. Wadhawan and Kutty will now be special secretaries in Commerce and Economic Affairs departments respectively. They were additional secretaries in their respective departments. Sailesh, registrar general of India, has been given rank and pay of secretary.