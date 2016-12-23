R Ashwin fails to thank MS Dhoni, fans troll him on Twitter after spinner wins ICC award

One of India’s finest cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, who was named the Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC), was himself bowled by a googly – albeit it could also be called hit-wicket! (PTI)

One of India’s finest cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, who was named the Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC), was himself bowled by a googly – albeit it could also be called hit-wicket! The canny spinner slipped up badly when he won the ICC award. Ashwin is only the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to win the prestigious award.

Everything was perfect for Ashwin, as on the official announcement, the world number one bowler in Test cricket, thanked his fans, friends and family for their support. Ashwin also took to Twitter and interacted with his fans. In one of his tweets, Ashwin thanked his wife Prithi, India’s strength and condition coach, India’s head coach Anil Kumble and his skipper Virat Kohli and concluded by thanking his parents.

However, Ashwin missed out on acknowledging his former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is credited by many for grooming him into the bowler that he is today. Die-hard Dhoni fans took umbrage at this ghastly miss and tweeted their objections to the spinner. And they did it in a not very kind manner either. In short, what they wanted to know was – how could he miss MS Dhoni’s name?

I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli and my parents. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016

There are so many more ppl I need to thank, @coach_rsridhar and our former bowling coach Bharath Arun. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016

To which fans reacted:

@ashwinravi99 But i never Thought this was coming From You. You may have Personally Thanked Mahi But on social Media ppl Do Expect from u — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@KarthieMSD) December 22, 2016

@ashwinravi99 nor demanding u too acknowledge. But as a MSD fan a bit disappointed on u. Forgetting sme1s work is often really easy. — Preety~ (@preetyagarwal19) December 22, 2016

@ashwinravi99 You should also thank @msdhoni under whom you grown as a better cricketer & results are reflecting under @imVkohli Congrats — sashikant (@sashikant87) December 22, 2016



Ashwin grew up as a cricketer under MS Dhoni’s leadership. He played both international and in Indian Premier League matches with the Dhoni and Ashwin was always considered to be one of Mahi’s favourite and reliable teammate. Well, mistakes are made and cannot really be helped. However, the saving grace for the Test Cricketer of the Year is that once he had said he would “die on the field” if his captain asked him to.