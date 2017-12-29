Quitting over spat with CJI Dipak Misra, Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan does U-turn

Rajeev Dhavan writes to resume legal practice

Retracting his earlier statement, Senior Supreme Court advocate Rajeev Dhavan has written to Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra that he would continue legal practice till his pending cases are resolved. This comes barely two weeks after he gave up court practice following a showdown with Misra. Upset over a “humiliating” exchange in the Supreme Court between him and Misra during the hearing on Delhi Vs Centre on statehood case early this month, Dhavan, in a strong-worded letter, had announced that he has given up court practice. As per media reports, at one point during the hearing, CJI had told Dhavan, “You go on shouting. You are always like that. We will give our judgment”. This embarrassed Dhawan, who regretted that the Constitution bench was not permitting him to articulate his propositions. Thereby, in his letter to the CJI, he said: “After the humiliating end to the Delhi (vs Centre) case, I have decided to give up court practice. You are entitled to take away the Senior Gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered.”

On December 6, just before the conclusion of the hearing in the Delhi-Centre dispute hearing case, heated exchanges were witnessed between the Chief Justice and Dhavan. In the case, Dhavan had made some submissions which were not appreciated by the bench. A day before that, too, there was high drama in the courtroom during the hearing of the Ayodhya demolition matter with Dhavan. According to reports, Dhavan shouted at CJI Misra during the arguments. After these two instances, CJI Misara said the trend of lawyers raising their voices showed their “inadequacy, incompetence and the fact that they are not even eligible to become seniors”. CJI Misra said: “If the Supreme Court Bar Association does not regulate such members, we will be forced to regulate them”.

However, the senior lawyer has taken back his statement to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that he would not practice in courts anymore. In his recent letter to take back his previous statement, Dhavan said, “I’m engaged in several matters such as the Babri Masjid case and others and must continue to fulfil my obligations in pending cases. I owe and have learnt a lot from the Supreme Court and judicial system, including my colleagues, and have not repaid my debt.”

As per media reports, Dhavan took back his letter after one sitting Supreme Court judge reached out to him to resume practice. Several former apex court and HC judges had also reached out to Dhavan and expressed their dismay that the Chief Justice of India had not responded to Dhavan’s letter in any form.