Question paper case: West Bengal government to take action against guilty

West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee today said the government will take necessary action against those found guilty of tampering with sealed question paper packet at a school in Jalpaiguri district.

Asked by reporters if he will intervene into the alleged breaking of seal of the Mathematics questun paper packet by a headmaster, ahead of the scheduled time, Chatterjee said, if anyone, including the headmaster, was really found guilty, then the state will certainly take necessary steps.

“But no step can be taken without completing an inquiry,” Chatterjee said.

Yesterday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education recorded the statements of the headmaster of the school who had allegedly broken the seal of the question paper before the scheduled time of the class 10 board examination on March 19.

Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters that apart from the headmaster, two managing commitee members of Moinaguri Subhasnagar High School, district school inspector, district education department official, additional venue superviser and secretary of the examination centre recorded their statement in the presence of Ganguly and other senior officials at the Board office here.

“We have recorded the statements of seven persons including the headmaster and will arrive at a decision about him early next week,” Ganguly had said.

The accused headmaster, who had earlier been showcaused by the Board, denied the charges and said he was being framed.