Queen of Bundi Mayuri Singh comes out in support of Padmavati; here is what she has to say

Mayuri Singh, the erstwhile Royal from Rajasthan’s Bundi, stepped out in support of the much controversial film ‘Padmavati’ on Saturday. The Queen today said that the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has assured that nothing is wrong with it and so “let the movie release first”. ANI quoted the Queen as saying, “Let the movie Padmavati release first, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has assured us of nothing demeaning (of Rajput clan has been shown) in it.” However, she further said that after the release, if they found something is objectionable, then they will protest.

The period drama that features actor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups. The members of Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation representing Rajputs, has been protesting against the film which is slated to hit the theatres on December 1.

However, in a big boost to the film and its makers, the Supreme Court of India had yesterday dismissed the petition that was filed against the release of the film. While dismissing the petition, Supreme Court said that the Censor Board has not yet issued a certificate to Padmavati, it is an independent body and therefore SC should not intervene in their jurisdiction. Further while refusing to entertain any plea seeking a stay on the release of the Bollywood film, SC said that there are enough guidelines for Censor Board for certification of a film.

Earlier yesterday, the Allahabad High Court asked a petitioner to approach the Censor Board with his plea who was seeking a ban on the movie “Padmavati” on the ground that it allegedly propagates the practice of Sati.