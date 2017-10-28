Quadrilateral talks: Government indicates willingness to participate in the meeting saying open to work with the ‘like-minded’

(Source: IE)

It seems like the quadrilateral meeting which happened last in 2006 is soon going to be held again. A day Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said his country would propose top-level dialogue with the US, India and Australia, the Indian government has shown his willingness to work with the ‘like-minded’ on issues that advance its interests and promote its viewpoint. Responding to a question on the Japanese Foreign Minister’s proposal for the quadrilateral, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “India is open to working with like-minded countries on issues that advance our interests and promote our viewpoint. We are not rigid in this regard.” He further explained, “Because of our broad acceptability as a country, there are a number of such initiatives, which are trilateral in nature. For example, we did the trilateral meeting with Russia and China on the topic of Asia-Pacific last year. We also do an India-Sri Lanka-Maldives trilateral on security matters. We have been doing India-US-Japan for many years and recently India-Japan-Australia. We also have India-Afghanistan-Iran and we are looking to hold the India-US-Afghanistan meeting. All these meetings are conducted at various levels.”

Thus, the statement is being seen as the official confirmation to the proposed quadrilateral meeting which involves India, Australia, Japan and the US. Kumar further said, “As far as we are concerned, we have an open mind to cooperate with countries with convergence but obviously on an agenda which is relevant to us. Earlier, on Thursday, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had indicated Delhi’s openness to engage with the quadrilateral idea saying, “We are interested in working with nations whose broad goals are aligned with us. Japan is one such nation.” This highlighted India’s positive attitude towards the “quadrilateral idea”.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe will officially propose the dialogue partnership to Trump during their bilateral meeting on November 6.