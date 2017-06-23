PWD scam: Delhi court to hear plea against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

The Tis Hazari Court will on Friday continue hearing a plea against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism by favouring his relative in granting a contract to him for which fake bills worth crores were submitted in the Public Works Department (PWD). The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a status report on Rahul Sharma’s, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), complaint against Kejriwal’s deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal.

The court had also sought a status report from the ACB on the attack on the complainant. The ACB on May 2 informed a Delhi court that it has lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam. The court was informed that three FIRs were registered by the ACB on its own on May 8.