PWD launches drive to fix faulty road signs, install new ones

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has launched a drive to repair damaged signages and replace the faulty ones across the national capital. As part of it, the department will also install new road signages, a survey for which is being conducted by PWD officials. A study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Road Traffic Education on 14 major stretches of the national capital had in June found that faulty signages may actually be behind traffic violations and the resulting accidents.

Nearly 70 per cent of such signs is wrongly designed and placed. Of around 1,514 regulatory, warning and information signages on the surveyed stretch, 1,098 (75 per cent) do not meet the prescribed norms, it had said. An official, who did not wish to be named, said road markings like zebra crossings and others, will also be repainted. “As part of the drive, PWD officials will put up proper road signages in place of the faulty ones and repair the damaged ones.

The department will also install new road signages wherever required,” the official said. “A survey is being conducted to ascertain the number of new road signs needed in the city,” he said. Asked as to when the drive would be completed, the official said separate deadlines have been fixed by PWD engineers for their areas.