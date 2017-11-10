Purvanchal Expressway to cost Rs 22,000 cr; Yogi Adityanath government to build project after NHAI delays decision

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) delaying a decision on completely funding the ambitious Rs 22,000-crore Purvanchal Expressway, the state government has in-principle decided to fund the project on the lines of the 305-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway. (Image: IE)

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) delaying a decision on completely funding the ambitious Rs 22,000-crore Purvanchal Expressway, the state government has in-principle decided to fund the project on the lines of the 305-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The 353-km long project , which would be built on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, has been divided into eight packages and separate bids will be invited from private companies for its completion. While on the one hand, the state government is ready to float the RFQ for the project, on the other it is trying to mobilise funds from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) to partly finance the mega project. According to sources in the state government, with time running out, the state government has decided to build the expressway on its own rather than wait endlessly for the NHAI to take a final call.

The project was first conceptualised by the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government as Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway. After coming to power in March this year, the BJP government dropped the word ‘Samajwadi’ from its name and retained the project which was to pass through Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur,

Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh and Mau to reach Ghazipur. However, the Yogi Adityanath government cancelled the tenders awarded to six firms during the previous regime and decided to start afresh the process of selecting construction companies. The expressway project holds a special significance for the BJP governments both at the Centre and the state as it had won substantively from the eastern region during the last Lok Sabha elections, which the expressway would

be covering.

This includes both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency Gorakhpur. According to sources, the project would require 4,478 hectares of land across 411 villages, out of which almost 80% has been acquired. “Work on acquiring the remaining land is continuing on a fast pace and we will go ahead and float the RFQ soon,” said an official on request of anonymity.