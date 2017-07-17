Punjab to get 100 Uber baxis as CM Amarinder Singh launches Apni Gaddi, Apna Rozgar scheme

CM Amarinder Singh will flag off 100 bike taxis on July 24. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday met Uber’s South Asia Public Policy Director Shweta Rajpal Kohli to finalise the launch of a new scheme as part of the government’s ‘Apni Gaddi, Apna Rozgar’ programme under which the state will get its first set of 100 Uber bike taxis. The scheme will not only improve the transport facility in the state, but will also create 10,000 livelihood opportunities in Punjab in the next one year. CM Amarinder Singh will flag off 100 bike taxis on July 24, as repoted by PTI. After the meeting, CM took to Twitter and said, “Met Uber S Asia Public Policy Director Shweta Rajpal Kohli & discussed launch of their bike taxis too boost employment in state.”

After meeting Captain Amarinder, Kohli said that a total of 45,000 jobs will be created under this scheme in the next five years. Kohli also said that Uber has been present in Punjab for the past three years and has already created 10,000 jobs. She added, its new biksharing product – UberMoto – was in line with the company’s commitment to providing affordable mobility options for riders and low entry barrier micro entrepreneurship opportunities for drivers.

While Captain Amarinder had given the go-ahead to the launch of bike taxis or ‘baxis’ in the state in May which was part of the government’s ‘Apni Gaddi, Apna Rozgar’ programme as promised in the Congress Assembly poll manifesto. As per the report, the initiative is just not limited to job creation, rather it will encourage youth to engage in entrepreneurial business as facilitating last-mile connectivity for commuters in areas not accessible by regular four-wheeler taxis.

Moreover, the scheme which is running successfully in other states as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, West Bengal, Haryana will also help in reducing traffic on roads, besides controlling pollution.