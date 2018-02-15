Punjab to crack down on illegal occupation of government land

Punjab government comes strongly on illegal occupation of land

The Punjab government has decided to crack down on illegal occupation of government land in the state and a cabinet sub-committee has been set up for this, a state government spokesperson said here on Thursday. The land under illegal occupation is worth hundreds of crores, government sources said.

“Expressing concern over the illegal occupation of government property in villages and towns across the state, the Cabinet on Thursday set up the committee under the chairmanship of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu,” the spokesperson said.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa are other members of the committee, which has been tasked with identification of such unauthorised occupation.

“It will also suggest ways and means of getting such properties vacated in order to help the state government monetise them and raise the much-needed revenue,” the spokesperson added.

The financially-strapped Punjab government has been exploring ways and means to generate resources and the Cabinet felt this initiative would also contribute to the efforts.