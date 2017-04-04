Punjab Police arrests Rakhi Sawant for making derogatory sage Valmiki remark

Punjab Police arrested Rakhi Sawant (Twitter)

A team of Punjab Police arrested controversial TV and Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant on Tuesday from Mumbai in connection with a case filed against her for making derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki, the author of Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. An arrest warrant was issued against Rakhi after she failed to appear before a Punjab local court on March 9 after the complainants had accused Sawant of hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community by her remarks on a private television channel last year. The complaint stated that the act of Rakhi Sawant hurt the religious sentiments of a large number of his followers. With the arrest warrant, the team of cops had left for Mumbai on Monday. The case will be next heard on April 10. However, asked about the arrest of Rakhi Sawant, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh told news agency ANI that there is no confirmation on her arrest.

It is not the first time Rakhi Sawant has been surrounded by controversy. Earlier in November, an FIR was lodged against her at a police station in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district for allegedly defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wearing a black dress with photos of the PM printed all over it on her trip to the USA. In the matter, the complainant had said by wearing the particular dress, she not only insulted the Prime Minister but also indulged in obscenity. The image of Rakhi Sawant wearing the dress had gone viral on social media.

The actress had also sparked controversy after the death of television actress Pratyusha Banerjee, whose last short film was recently released on her first death anniversary by her close friend Kamya Punjabi. Members of Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) had decided to take action against her along with actresses Dolly Bindra for making insensitive remarks on Pratyusha’s death. She had requested PM Narendra Modi to ban ceiling fans in order to stop suicides.

