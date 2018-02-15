Punjab National Bank case LIVE Updates: ED raids Nirav Modi, PNB stocks tank

Punjab National Bank case LIVE Updates: The searches were conducted after a complaint by the Punjab National Bank. (Source: IE/PTI)

Punjab National Bank case LIVE Updates: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning conducted multiple raids in connection with a Rs 280 crore money laundering case against billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and others. These searches were conducted after a complaint by the Punjab National Bank. ED reportedly raided Modi’s residence in Kurla, his jewellery boutique in Kala Ghoda area, three company locations in Bandra and Lower Parel, three premises in Surat in Gujarat. His showrooms in Chanakyapuri and Defence Colony in Delhi were also raided by the agency. In its complaint, the Punjab National Bank had alleged that Nirav Modi, his brother, wife and Mehul Chinubhai Choksi (partner) entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the bank and cheated it, causing loss. The bank also alleged that a fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings (LOU) took place on January 16, 2018 for and on behalf of the accused firms. The shares of PNB fell this morning by 9 per cent. The company suspended at least 10 employees in connection with the fraud.

Here are Punjab National Bank case LIVE Updates:

12:55 PM: 46-year-old Nirav Modi had figured in the Forbes’ list of richest Indians. There is no official information on where Modi is right now. It is believed that this could be the biggest scam to hit India, bigger than and estimated Rs 9,000 crore scam at erstwhile Satyam computers.

12:45 PM: Talking about the matter, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said that it is an isolated case and will not impact other lenders. “The finance ministry has taken proactive steps by asking the lender to report the matter to CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) so that action can be taken quickly,” he said on Wednesday.

12:35 PM: “The public servants committed abuse of official position to cause pecuniary advantage to Diamond R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamonds and a wrongful loss of Rs 280.70 crore to Punjab National Bank during 2017,” the CBI FIR has alleged.

12:25 PM: The Punjab National Bank will hold a press conference at 1:30 PM on Thursday. On Wednesday, CBI had filed two fresh complaints against Modi and a jewellery company alleging fraudulent transactions worth about Rs 11,400 crore.