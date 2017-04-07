Punjab HC raps Navjot Singh Sidhu, asks why is minister not following rules, what about propriety?

Navjyot Singh Sidhu now in Congress (IE)

In a set back for Navjyot Singh Sidhu, the high court has asked Navjyot Singh Sidhu, the culture minister of Punjab to not participate in a comedy show where comments could be made that could be prejudicial to the interest of the position he is holding as a minister. The high court also said that it was not only a matter of legality but also about the propriety and moral issue. The court asked Sidhu as to why he was not following the rules and that the rules are applicable to the star MPs as well. The high court further asked Sidhu, if the legislators won’t follow the rules who will.

Further, the court said that there is a laid down code of conduct and 1952 law which states that after taking office or as long as he is in office, an official/MP will refrain from joining or holding another office of profit or a private business. This leaves Sidhu with the only option of taking up one role. While being a minister, he cannot be participating in Kapil Sharma show.

