Punjab government seeks 3-year imprisonment against its minister Navjot Singh Sidhu; here’s why

Punjab government has sought the conviction of its minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 30-year-old road rage case. The lawyer, appearing for the Punjab government, told Supreme Court that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in the case was false. The road rage case dates back to 1988.

In its argument, Punjab government said the trial court was wrong in its finding that Singh had died of cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage. “There is not a single evidence that suggest that the cause of death was cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage. The trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the High Court. Accused A1 (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had given fiesty blow to deceased Gurnam Singh leading to his death through brain hemorrhage,” the state government counsel was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the victim’s family had appealed to the Supreme Court that imprisonment sentence of three years to him given by Punjab & Haryana HC should be enhanced. Now, Punjab government has appealed to the SC to uphold the three-year imprisonment.

Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu had moved the Supreme court challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order that sentenced him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu to three years in jail. During the hearing on March 22, the Punjab minister was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Sidhu had submitted that he is innocent.

Sidhu, who had beaten up the victim, said the blow was not fatal and the latter died of heart attack. The former cricketer argued it was also proved by the medical report that the victim, Gurnam Singh, died due to sudden heart failure.

On April 5, the legal heirs of the deceased told the Supreme Court on Thursday that he had admitted his role in the incident in a TV interview in 2010.

Appearing before the bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S K Kaul, which is hearing an appeal in the case, the complainants said that Sidhu had admitted to crime appearing on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ programme on India TV in 2010. They also produced a CD and YouTube link of the show.

Sidhu had also faced judicial custody and quit his Amritsar Lok Sabha seat in 2007 following his conviction in the case.