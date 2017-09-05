Punjab Government rolls out job scheme for nearly 2.36 lakh youth

At an Employers’ Meet, the state government formalised 34 MoUs with various industry bodies.

The Punjab government today rolled out a programme — Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobaar Mission — aimed at creating jobs for about 2.36 lakh youth in the state. At an Employers’ Meet here, the state government formalised 34 MoUs with various industry bodies and employers, said an official spokesman.

Among the participants were leading industry experts such as Isher Judge Ahluwalia, Chairperson, India Council for Research on International Economics, Krish Iyer, India CEO, Walmart, and Paul Oswal, Chairman, Vardhman Textiles.

State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal assured the industrialists that the Punjab government would extend full support to their existing as well as new ventures in the state with a view to creating employment for the youth.

“We will not let the youth of our state to shift to foreign countries in search of employment. Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government is fully committed to provide jobs to the youth in every household as per their skill,” he added.

He called on the employers to join hands for the scheme to accelerate Punjab’s development.

“We all must work collectively to boost the economy of the state besides ensuring the constructive growth of our human resources,” added Badal.

Speaking on the occasion, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that the government will set up a university of vocational education. Iyer urged the Punjab government to bring in a retail policy.