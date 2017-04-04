Punjab: Former jail minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur denies link in drug racket

Sarwan Singh Phillaur

A day after Enforcement Directorate attached his properties, former Punjab minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur has denied any wrong doing in the drug racket in the state. Speaking to CNN-News 18, Sarwan said that he had nothing to do with the racket and was being unfairly targetted by the agency.

Yesterday, the ED had ordered attachment of properties of Sarwan, his son Damanvir Phillaur, another politician Avinash Chander as also ten others, including some businessmen, in connection to a probe into money laundering charge against Jagdish Singh Bhola, a former state police DSP and main accused in the drug racket case, a report by ‘The Indian express’ has said.

Sarwan, a former jail minister during the SAD-BJP rule in the state, had switched over to Congress before Assembly polls in the state. The investigation by the agency is in connection to drug cases in 2013 but separate from police investigation. The ED had taken up the probe because of huge monetary transactions and the alleged involvement of several NRIs in the case.Already, it has filed chargesheets against some of the accused which included Bhola.

More than 100 properties have been attached in the case, including 82 properties of six main accused. At least 50 people have been charge-sheeted in this case as of now.

The probe by the agency into the alleged role of politicians began in 2013 after Bhola’s arrest. After the arrest, he had named Damanvir Phillaur as the one, who had allegedly introduced a synthetic drugs supplier to Gaba, who had a pharma factory at Himachal Pradesh’s baddi town. Gaba and his son were arrested in 2014 from Patiala.

However, the police has not named Phillaur and Chander in their probe the same cases. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered setting up of a SIT for the relook of ten drug cases linked to Bhola. It has submitted status reports of re-investigations to court. As per a member of SIT, Phillaur and Chander have not been included as accused in any of the cases it probed again.