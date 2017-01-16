Punjab Elections: Why is Navjot Singh Sidhu not concentrating on his own constituency?

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be campaigning across Punjab. (IE)

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and now congress leader, Navjot Singh Sindhu, who joined congress on Sunday formally, is already creating rift in the party, said sources. The Punjab Assembly elections is scheduled on February 4 and Sidhu was supposed to fight elections from Amritsar (East) constituency. But on Monday it was brought to light that Sidhu will be campaigning across Punjab. Sources within Congress have disclosed that Sidhu said that he will be campaigning in Amritsar for only two days and rest of the days he will concentrate on other constituencies.

It is also apparent that all top leaders in Punjab Congress have been allotted their constituencies and its only Captian Amarinder Singh who is the face of the party and believed to be the Chief Ministerial candidate is campaigning across Punjab, except his constituency Lambi. Does that mean that Sidhu and Singh, the president of Punjab Congress Committee are also in close competition? Pratap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader said that there is no such promise given to Sidhu about his role in Congress. Sidhu told Congress leaders that he will take any role given to him and will work hard.

But since he met with Rahul Gandhi in person to discuss his role and later is also declaring that he will campaign across Punjab, this may indicate that Sindhu is looking for a bigger role in the party. Sukhpal Singh Khaira of AAP told a TV channel that there are very less chances for Sidhu to be named as the chief minister. But since Sidhu’s name appeared at the last moment, just 20 days before the Punjab Assembly polls, it is hard to tell what the Congress is planning. Pratap Singh Bajwa of BJP from Punjab said that Sidhu is a good leader and when he was leaving BJP he was asked to stay. He will work hard from any party he is in.

Sidhu also did not join Aam Aadmi Party as well when he was not given the desired designation of Chief Minister in 2015 when Arvind Kejriwal became the CM of Delhi.