Punjab elections: State Congress leaders campaign outside Delhi party office

With the Punjab elections just around the corner, the Congress leaders in the state seem to have adapted a new idea for campaigning: at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital. According to IE, the ticket seekers of the party are reported to have been camping outside the Punjab Bhawan, making visits to the AICC office, the houses of the screening committee members and other top leaders of the Congress, who could put a word in their favour. Many such candidature aspirants have not moved out of Delhi for many a week now. Although, there are others, such as former MLA Upender Sharma, who admitted that he had to go to Punjab for the weekends to attend weddings and other functions.

For most others, the daily routine remains fixed. Starting the day with breakfast at the Punjab Bhawan, the aspirants move for the AICC office. Lunch is normally carried out at the nearby Khan market or the Pandara Road, often done in the company of other candidates. And if reports are to be believed, these candidates might also be aspiring for the same seat. It is only later that they move on to the AICC or to the residence of top leaders to lobby for the tickets.

Upender Sharma, as mentioned earlier is a former MLA. He won the election with Congress back in 1992, following which he never won another. He had been made the Minister of Jails during that term. He was seen lobbying for a ticket from the Kokapura seat, the same one he had represented 2 decades ago. The supporters of Balwinder Narang, another aspirant, have reportedly distributed a 2-page note which states the resentment against “outside Hindu candidates” and support for a local Hindu candidate in Mansa. The seat in Mansa holds a lot of significance as the Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh’s close aide B S Chahal’s sons and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar seem to have an eye on it. It has to noted that the Congress party had announced the first list of 61 candidates, earlier last week. The list, as expected had no surprises with 46 of the 61 names, including 28 MLA and 9 former MLAs had contested the elections in 2012.