Punjab elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife now says only ‘one of us will contest election’

Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to join the Congress party soon.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to settle all the suspense with the official announcement of him joining Congress party soon. The former cricketer’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu issued a statement today saying that the joining date for Navjot Singh Sidhu is not decided yet though Rahul Gandhi is keenly interested in Singh joining the party. “No date fixed of his joining as of now. Rahul ji is interested in Navjot Singh’s joining the party,” said Navjot Kaur Sidhu. She also proclaimed that only one of them would be contesting election and expressed her desire to serve the people of Punjab.

The legislative assembly election in Punjab is due on February 04 this year and the political parties are busy appointing candidates to fight elections. Now it is to see how beneficial this friendship going to be for both Congress and Navjot Singh. His decision to join Congress is reportedly ‘unconditional’. Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh has also clearly refused to give any ticket to outsiders of Congress has its own strong candidate to field.

Navjot Singh’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu is likely to be a candidate of the Congress party. Former cricketer and television commentator Sidhu had initially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but left it when he thought his role in it was being diminished. He had won ticket from the Amritsar seat in the general elections in 2004. Later he became a member of Rajya Sabha in April 2016.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a former member of Punjab Legislative Assembly was elected to assembly as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Amritsar in 2012. Later in April 2016, she took to Facebook to announce her resignation from BJP.