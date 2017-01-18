Punjab Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination papers; evades questions on 1984 Sikh riots

Navjot Singh Sidhu files for nomination from Amritsar East Constituency (ANI)

Cricketer-turned-Politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination on Wednesday from Amritsar East Constituency in Punjab. Sidhu joined Congress officially on January 16. He again reiterated to the media that he is not in politics or Punjab elections only for career reasons, but he feels for the Punjab which is presently facing a debt of Rs 1, 86, 000 crore because of the ruling party’s unattentiveness.

“I have no personal agenda. Just want Punjab youth to get direction and Punjab to be what it was after the green revolution,” he said. Sidhu bad-mouthed by opposition for not being able to make up his mind as to which party depicts his ideology and is said to have left many parties only because he was not given a desired role. He left the BJP in September 2014. He left the BJP in September 2014. He said on his swearing in ceremony, “BJP ne alliance ko chuna, Sidhu ne Punjab ko chuna.” he also quoted what Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in 2015, when he left Aam Aadmi Party in 2015.

He asked people to vote of Punjab this time and the nation to vote for Congress in the coming elections. He who was put against Captain Amarinder Singh, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said that Singh is the leader and he is a soldier. He wants to take Punjab Congress ahead in the coming times. On being asked about his stance on the 1984 Sikh riots, Sidhu chose to not comment. He attacked the Badals, saying, “Bhaag baaba Badal bhaag, kursi khaali kar, Punjab ki janta aati hai.”