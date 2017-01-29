Punjab Elections 2017: Don’t vote for those fighting their last polls, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab goes to polls on February 4 to elect a new 117-member assembly. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released a video message on his Twitter account where he urged people of Punjab to neither vote for Congress or Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance as they are fighting their last elections. Also, he said, that Congress, SAD-BJP are plotting together against Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. According to his sources he said SAD and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were sending messages to voters in Punjab “not to vote for them, but for the Congress”.

In a tweet he asked, “(Are) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress fighting together against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).” Kejriwal said that incumbent Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Congress chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh, “are claiming it to be their last election”. “I feel that one should never vote for someone who is fighting his last election. Those fighting their last election are coming to loot the state, not to work for the people,” Kejriwal said.

If any political leader refuses to work for people, they teach him a lesson by not voting for him in the next elections, he said. “But if Badal and Captain (Amarinder) refuse to do your work, and you tell them you won’t vote for them again, they will simply tell you that they don’t need your votes next time,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said. “So, I urge you not to vote for those who claim it to be their last election. Instead vote for AAP, which is a party of honest people and whose only objective is to serve the people,” he added. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AAP led in 33 assembly segments and was second in a few segments in Punjab. Punjab has 117 Assembly seats and AAP has full hope to win more constituencies this time in Punjab Assembly election which goes to poll on February 4.