Punjab drugs issue: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Bikram Majithia; here is copy of letter

Punjab drugs issue: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reportedly tendered an apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with Delhi CM’s allegations against him over drugs issue. The development came to light after the former Punjab minister took to Twitter to share the apology letter sent to him by the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Bikram Majithia wrote, “CM @ArvindKejriwal has tendered an apology to me in the court,for all the baseless&false allegations he & his party levelled against me in drug issue.My mother suffered the most due to all this&this apology is vindication of her faith in Waheguru’s power of justice.” According to the apology letter, CM Kejriwal has retracted his allegations that he made against the former Punjab Minister and has further offered his regret.

“In the past, I made certain statements & allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in drugs trade. These statements became a political issue,” Delhi CM in his letter to BS Majithia said. He further wrote, “Now I’ve learned that allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues.” He added, “I hereby withdraw all my statements & allegations made against you & apologize for them. The damage caused to your esteem, the hurt caused to your family, friends, well-wishers, followed and the loss caused to you is regretted.”

CM @ArvindKejriwal has tendered an apology to me in the court,for all the baseless&false allegations he & his party levelled against me in drug http://t.co/Fl679yeKHW mother suffered the most due to all this&this apology is vindication of her faith in Waheguru’s power of justice pic.twitter.com/YXs3f710eu — Bikram Majithia (@bsmajithia) March 15, 2018

Further details awaited.