Punjab cop returns to service after 16 years, gets sacked

(Representational Image, Source: Reuters)

In a strange incident, a constable posted at Pilibhit’s Kotwali police station returned to service after a gap of almost 16 years but was immediately fired by the police department. According to a report by Times of India, Balvinder Singh who was posted as a constable at Pilibhit’s Kotwali police station had disappeared in mysterious circumstances on November 13, 2001. Back then, Balvinder had not informed anyone about his leave. For the next 17 years, there was no word from Balvinder.

However, exactly 15 years, 217 days later, Singh who is now 40-year-old returned and showed up for work. As he didn’t give any valid reason for his mysterious absence, the police department terminated Balvinder’s service. The former SP of Pilibhit’s Kotwali police station, Dev Ranjan Verma had authorised the return of Balvinder to service. But, when the current SP Kalanidhi Naithani got to know about his mysterious absence, Balvinder’s service was terminated.

Nathani was quoted saying in the report that when Balvinder was asked about his extended leave, he failed to give any valid reason, except that he was ill. He failed to provide the certificate of medical treatment as well. “I have asked officials in Punjab intelligence to probe if Singh was involved in any unlawful activity during his absence from work,” Nathani was quoted saying by TOI.

He further added that Singh is a resident of Ugrewal village under Kila police station of Gurdaspur district of Punjab. He was posted in the department after the demise of his father. While it still remains unclear why Balvinder Singh had disappeared for 16 years, it sure looks like an interesting case.