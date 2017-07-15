  3. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh wants highways to to be upgraded

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought Union minister Nitin Gadkari's intervention in expediting the approvals, pending before his ministry, to upgrade two-lane national highways to four or six lanes.

In a letter to the Union minister for road, transport, highways and shipping, the chief minister said only four of Punjab’s 22 districts are still connected with two-lane national highways, while the rest are already linked with four or six-lane national highways. He wants to upgrade these two-lane highways in the districts — Ferozpur, Mansa, Muktsar and Fazilka — to four or six lanes, whose approvals are pending with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said an official statement.

Besides, he sought the formal notification of the Khanna-Malerkotla-Raikot-Jagraon-Nakodar and Banga- Garhshankar-Anandpur Sahib road as new national highways, for which the Centre has given in-principle approval. The updgrade of Talwandi-Ferozpur and Muktsar-Malout section is also on the radar.

He further urged the ministry to resolve the pending issues related to four-laning of Ludhiana-Talwandi Bhai section of NH-95, for which work was started in March, 2012 on a PPP model (public-private partnership), but subsequently stopped. “The suspension of work was causing a lot of inconvenience to the people,” he said.

While the Union ministry has budgeted Rs 1,049 crore, only one Rs 158-crore project has been allocated in the first phase. The chief minister has also pitched for the four-laning projects be handed over to the state PWD, which have the competent workers to implement national highway projects.

