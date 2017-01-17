Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla denies report of resignation

BJP chief in Punjab Vijay Sampla on Tuesday allayed the reports of his resignation, saying “The reports regarding me(offers to quit as Punjab BJP chief) are false, I had gone for some work.” (IE)

BJP chief in Punjab Vijay Sampla on Tuesday allayed the reports of his resignation, saying “The reports regarding me(offers to quit as Punjab BJP chief) are false, I had gone for some work.” Sampla, who is Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, also met party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi. Earlier there were reports that Sampla has resigned from the party over the ticket distribution issue. It has been learned that he had tendered his resignation and sent it to Shah.

Sampla expressed his displeasure over the ticket distribution after BJP released six more names for the Punjab Assembly polls. He is unhappy with the BJP fielding Som Prakash from Fagwara constituency as he wanted his choice to contest polls from that assembly constituency, according to ANI report. BJP has dropped two ministers in Punjab government from the list of its remaining six candidates for the state assembly polls, which is scheduled to take place on February 4.

The party has already announced 23 candidates out of of 117 seats for the state, where it is in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). SAD-BJP is locked in a tough battle with Congress and AAP, which has emerged as a formidable third force in the state.