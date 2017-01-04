Punjab Assembly Elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu to ‘tentatively’ fight elections from Amritsar East, says wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu

“He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will tentatively contest Assembly elections from Amritsar East,” Navjot Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by ANI. (Source: Express File Photo)

In an interesting statement, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur on Wednesday said that former’s will ‘tentatively’ fight Assembly Elections from Amritsar East. “He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will tentatively contest Assembly elections from Amritsar East,” Navjot Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh had ruled out the possibility of giving party tickets to both Navjot Sidhu and his wife for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, saying the ‘one-family-one-ticket’ norm will be strictly enforced. Interestingly, the comments by Singh, who is leading Congress’ campaign in Punjab, came a day after the cricketer- turned politician met Rahul Gandhi.

Congress has already finalised half of its candidates for the polls in the state and Singh said it was for the Sidhu couple to decide who among them will contest on Congress ticket.

He also said there was no talk in Congress about offering Deputy Chief Minister’s post to Sidhu, adding it was all media creation.

“I will meet Sidhu soon to work out the modalities of his joining the party,” the former Punjab chief minister told reporters.

