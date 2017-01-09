Punjab Assembly elections: Former PM Manmohan Singh releases Congress manifesto, flays SAD-BJP

Seeking to revive Congress’ fortune in Punjab, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday released the party’s manifesto for the state where assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 4. (ANI image)

Seeking to revive Congress’ fortune in Punjab, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday released the party’s manifesto for the state where assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 4. Lashing out at the ruling SAD-BJP alliance in the state, the former PM said, “Election manifesto is visionary document that promises to people of Punjab that we’ll undo damage done by previous government in last 10 years.” Congress manifesto for Punjab was released by the former PM at party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of top state leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh. Raising the drug issue, Amarinder said, “Drugs is the first thing we will attack and in 4 weeks we will end this drug menace in the state.”

Various measures for the welfare of farmers, Dalits and other sections of society are likely to be promised in the manifesto which the party has been working on for many months now. The party is also expecting the high profile joining of ex-BJP leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is likely to contest assembly elections in the state.

According to reports, state unit vice president Manpreet Badal, who was chairman of the manifesto drafting committee, will do a simultaneous release of the document in Chandigarh with senior Punjab leaders such as ex CLP leader Sunil Jakhar, former minister Preneet Kaur and Lok Sabha MP Santokh Choudhry doing district level releases at Patiala, Bathinda and Jalandhar respectively.

Amarinder Singh had earlier met former prime minister Manmohan Singh to seek time for the document release.