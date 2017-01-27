Punjab assembly elections 2017: It’s PM Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab today

With less than 10 days to go until the assembly election day in Punjab, the political battle is set to escalate in the state. (Reuters image)

With less than 10 days to go until the assembly election day in Punjab, the political battle is set to escalate in the state. The poll-bound state on Friday will witness heavyweight battle of speeches as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies. PM Modi will be visiting Punjab today to lead the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition. He will address a rally in Jalandhar and another in Ludhiana on January 29. On the other side, The Congress will launch a mega offensive against the Badals in Punjab during the joint public rallies by its vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday. Rahul will arrive in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi. Rahul will campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia on Friday. On January 28, Rahul would visit Jalalabad, Budlada and Dhuri and address different election rallies. January 29 has been scheduled for Rahul’s public meetings in Gidderbaha and Lambi. Notably, Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ramlal, Narendra Tomar and Avinash Rai Khanna will campaign for the BJP candidates. While Amarinder is taking on Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi, Jalalabad is the constituency from where Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting. Majitha is the battleground for the Badals’s kin and close associate Bikram Singh Majithia.

The BJP’s Punjab manifesto focuses on implantation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The manifesto focuses on physical infrastructure, poverty elimination, education and health care. The BJP’s manifesto for Punjab includes free education till PhD for girls belonging to economically weaker sections and job for every family. Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

The Congress is facing a triangular contest in Punjab with the ruling Akali Dal-BJP and new entrant AAP. The party has been out of power for last decade in the state.