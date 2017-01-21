Arvind Kejriwal writes to EC, requests security withdrawal during Punjab Election campaign

Kejriwal said his party has a clear stand that Punjab Police should only be used for law and order conditions in state. He further requested a “quick reaction” in the issue to restore the “faith of people of Punjab”. (PTI)

Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Election Commission and requested the withdrawal troops being deployed for his security in Punjab. Kejriwal said his party has a clear stand that Punjab Police should only be used for law and order conditions in state. He further requested a “quick reaction” in the issue to restore the “faith of people of Punjab”.

CM @ArvindKejriwal writes to EC & requests to withdraw his security. He also urges that this police personnel should serve people of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/IqzqBgJbvd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 21, 2017



“Our clear position is that given the law and order situation of Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for the safety and security of the people of the state,” Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

