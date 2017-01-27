Punjab Assembly Elections 2017: Congress will play ‘divide and rule’, says CM Parkash Singh Badal

At the rally, Parkash Singh Badal, Chief Minister of Punjab, slammed Congress Party’s ideology stating it as that of Britisher’s famous, ‘divide and rule’ policy. (ANI)

Ahead of Punjab polls, Bharatiya Janata Party held its rally in Jalandhar, which was attended my Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the rally, Parkash Singh Badal, Chief Minister of Punjab, slammed Congress Party’s ideology stating it as that of Britisher’s famous, ‘divide and rule’ policy, indicating that Congress is trying to break Hindu-Sikh harmony. “Punjab mein raj karne ke liye Congress ki siyaasi policy hai ‘divide and rule’,” he said. Rahul Gandhi had greeted a rally in Majithi in Punjab and would be attending another rally at Talwandi Sabo in Bhatinda later. On Friday, Punjab would see Rahul-Modi face off like debate.

It seems the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance has less chances in Punjab, especially after the demonetisation drive. Entry of Aam Aadmi Party which emerged victorious in 2014 Delhi Assembly elections after Modi came to power also seems to be a tough competition at the moment. Congress has strengthened their party with taking in a known BJP face, Navjyot Singh Sidhu and named Captain Amarinder Singh as their Chief Ministerial candidate. Whereas BJP is yet to name their candidate.

Rahul Gandhi in his speech at Majithi slammed the Centre and BJP several times. Criticising the drug problem in Punjab and farmers’ affected after demonetisation, Gandhi said, “Modi ji says he is fighting corruption. He says he has done demonetisation. He says he will punish the corrupt. If that be the case, then please tell me how is he joining hands with the Badals? How can someone who says he’s fighting the corrupt stand together with the Badals?”